Amarillo ISD posts 2021-2022 school supply lists

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As much as your kids do not want to hear it, classes for Amarillo ISD start in less than a month.

AISD has released the districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply list for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district said all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided.

They said if you have questions concerning these supplies to contact your school’s principal directly.

Read more on back to school information from AISD here.

Elementary School Supply List 2021-2022 – English (PDF opens in new window)

Elementary School Supply List 2021-2022 – Spanish (PDF opens in new window)

Secondary School Supply List 2021-2022 – English (PDF opens in new window)

Secondary School Supply List 2021-2022 – Spanish (PDF opens in new window)