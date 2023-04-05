AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on Wednesday about an investigation into a possible social media threat towards “CHS” which was later discovered to be an old post related to a high school in a different town.

APD detailed that Amarillo ISD officials, Caprock High School Administration and police investigated and found that the post was from “several years ago making a threat towards a ‘CHS’ in a different town.”

Currently, APD noted that there was no evidence of a threat against Caprock High School or any other school in the area and officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

“As always, every threat and possible threat is taken seriously and fully investigated,” said APD. “The Amarillo Police Department always suggests you contact authorities immediately if you come across any possible threat information on social media.”