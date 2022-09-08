AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin.

An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going over 38,000 names on leaked documents from the Oath Keepers and six names of law enforcement officers surfaced including Bourquin.

Via Amarillo Independent School District’s website

MyHighPlains.com received the following comment from Bourquin, with him stating:

I have a vague recollection of joining Oath Keepers more than a decade ago at the urging of a fellow first-responder. After receiving emails from the organization on my personal email account, I quickly came to realize that the group was not what I expected it to be, so I unsubscribed. I haven’t had any affiliation or even thought or heard about the group since then, until I was contacted by national news media in the last couple of days. I’m saddened to learn the media are now associating me with the group and extremist views based on a website form I filled out a long time ago. Amarillo ISD Chief Paul Bourquin

The Oath Keepers is a far-right group that was founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes. The group asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

Multiple people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.