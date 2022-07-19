AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees had a packed agenda for Monday’s regular meeting, which included the Austing Middle School shoring project, other renovation projects around districts, and safety measures.

All agenda items regarding Austin Middle School passed, with board member David Nance recusing himself, including contract amendments for the shoring project.

That shoring project would include a SmartJack System that will help support the foundation of the school and buy the board 10 years to find a permanent solution.

The original shoring would have been for three years in the most critical spots covering 5,000 square feet, but the shoring project passed Monday will cover 37,000 square feet in critical and moderately damaged spots.

The AISD board was told they need to have that permanent solution by year five at least, due to the fact that shoring is not a permanent solution.

“This is a 71, 72-year-old building that has served AISD well. Thousands and thousands of students have been through that and we would love to see Austin Middle School remind and serve more and more students throughout the next decades and so for that to happen, we have to have a permanent solution, and shoring up is not permanent,” said Kimberly Anderson, AISD Board of Trustees President.

That permanent solution could be replacing the whole first floor or replacing the building.

With the shoring project passing, AISD can now finish renovations that were started in 2017 on the first floor to bathrooms and locker rooms.

Also, the Board of Trustees selected Mantis Innovation Group as an engineering firm to help come up with concepts for replacements and repairs to the roofs at Amarillo High School and Palo Duro High School due to a 2013 storm.

The Board of Trustees also approved safety and security measures such as selecting an architect to start coming up with concepts for perimeter security fencing for middle and elementary schools, which they hope will be moving forward by spring, installing solid core doors in classrooms across the district, which would replace 2,600 doors with windows at a cost of $811,200.

They also passed a measure for classroom function door locks that would cost $422,838. The AISD Board of Trustees did pull a measure that would allow adding access control to classroom doors across the district, due to needing clarification of cost.

They also approved the installation of air-conditioning in elementary school gymnasiums as another safety measure, at a cost of $290,000.

“There have been many things we have implemented over the last five to ten years. Its been a goal of this board for the last three years on how do we improve safety, and so all of these things have been on the drawing board and are starting to be implemented. We have a strong relationship with APD, the Amarillo Police Department, a liaison officer that secures that provides resource officers, we have our own PD that helps us out with just day-in and day-out security measures, and that added protection,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis.

Also passed at Monday’s meeting was an interlocal agreement with Amarillo College for the use of AmTech Career Academy after school hours.