Amarillo ISD: New career technical school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, Amarillo ISD unveiled the name and logo of its new career technical school.

According to AISD, the Amtech Career Academy is a 321,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art school.

The new campus includes a 3,500-square-foot robot and drone coliseum, a compete audio-visual and video production studio, and a tech and collision repair center.

The school is set to open next fall.

More from MyHighPlains.com: