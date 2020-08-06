Amarillo ISD names Elementary, Secondary Teachers of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Amarillo Independent School District hosted its annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year awards ceremony on Thursday, naming the district’s best elementary and secondary teachers of the year.

North Heights Alternative School Social Studies teacher, Mark Williams won Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“The biggest honor I can get is to have students come back to me and we can see that what we did 20 years ago and 17 years ago it worked, that they learned,” said Williams. “Here’s the key, if they’re not life long learners then I didn’t do my job.”

Olsen Park Elementary 2nd grade English teacher, Stacey Gierde won Elementary Teacher of the Year.

” I think it’s just an honor to be able to represent all the kids that I teach and all the teachers that I’ve ever taught with,” said Gierde. “That in itself is an unbelievable honor.”

Each year, the Teacher of the Year selection committee comprised of district staff, a parent, a student, and community leaders, read through applications of all 56 campus teachers of the year before choosing six finalists.

Finalists are then interviewed for the noble Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year honors.