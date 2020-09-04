Amarillo ISD keeping parents up-to-date on COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is working to keep parents informed when kids test positive for COVID-19.

The district released a new video with new details, including how parents will be notified, not if, but when, there is a positive case in their child’s school.

This comes after Amarillo ISD confirmed the first two positive COVID-19 cases in the district just one day after school started.

AISD Communications Director Holly Shelton said despite the district’s best efforts to minimize risk, we will see positive cases pop up in schools. When someone in school tests positive, parents will receive a letter. Those letters will be sent via email and posted on the school’s web page.

“Your school will call you if your child has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive,” Shelton said. “The Amarillo health department will help us with contact tracing, and they will help determine those next steps for your child and family.”

Shelton said each week on Friday afternoons, schools will update their pages with the new numbers.

“Our goal through this is to be as transparent as we can, but of course, there still will be some specific details that we can’t provide because of personal privacy concerns,” said Shelton. “Parents who want to follow the number of cases and their student’s school will be able to find that information on their school’s webpage.”

The district asks parents to continue monitoring kids for COVID-19 symptoms, and, as always, keep sick kids home and let your doctor know if they are symptomatic.

“I just hope the school when they find things out, they, you know, very informative, they don’t overreact, you know, and just shut everything down. But you know, I don’t want them to under-react either,” said Brian Wrestley, an AISD parent. “So you know I’m really glad my kid’s back in school.”

Milton Guerrero, another AISD parent said, “It’s good that we’re finding out now just because it gives the parents an expectation of maybe what they want to do throughout the school year, especially if cases start to go up.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: