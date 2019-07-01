Amarillo ISD is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Board of Trustees. Applications are due by July 3, 2019 at noon. The Board expects to fill the vacancies over the summer.

The open terms do not expire until May 2021, therefore the five members of the Board of Trustees will appoint two individuals from the pool of applicants. The appointees will fill the positions until the next trustee election is held in 2021 when the appointees could choose to seek full terms.

Interested parties can view the AISD trustee vacancy application and eligibility requirements on the District’s website. The application contains important information and instructions, including additional items an applicant must supply such as a resume and a short essay describing why you would like to serve on the AISD Board of Trustees.

Applicants will need to download the application on the District’s website www.amaisd.org, complete and send the required items to karen.criswell@amaisd.org. Applicants may also mail the documents to: Amarillo ISD, Attn: Karen Criswell, 7200 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106 or hand deliver them to the same address in room 240 or 251.