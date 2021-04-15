Amarillo ISD invite parents to ‘Pre-K and Kindergarten Safari’ on April 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD announced an invitation for parents and kids to attend the ‘Pre-K and Kindergarten Safari’ on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

The program will introduce families to Pre-K and Kindergarten programs at their neighborhood elementary schools and will include a scavenger hunt to help parents and children meet the teachers and explore the school, according to the Amarillo ISD.

AISD said that the event will take place at each of their 35 neighborhood elementary school campuses and at George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy and is for children – 3,4, or 5 years old by September 1 – who are not already enrolled in an AISD program.

Britney Hinz , Amarillo ISD Early Childhood Education Coordinator, explained the benefits of the program on children and families.

“We want parents to know we’re ready for their little one when they’re ready, and this event will give families the opportunity to come and get comfortable with the school and the teachers, and ask us anything they want to learn more about,” Hinz said. ” “This may help ease a parent’s mind about choosing to take this important step and enrolling their child in Pre-K or Kindergarten. Kids will get to have some fun around the campus and work out any jitters they might have about starting school.”

AISD said that the children in attendance can apply to receive free breakfast and lunch and will have access to Chromebooks, physical education, vision and hearing screenings, language programs, and experienced teachers.

Registration for the 2021 to 2022 school year can begin at the event and parents need to bring documents including, their child’s birth certificate, social security, immunization records, proof of residence, and proof of income, AISD said.

To learn more about the event visit www.amaisd.org/earlyeducation