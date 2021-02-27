Amarillo ISD hosts Ready, Set, Vámonos! to introduce families to Pre-K and kindergarten

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Saturday, Amarillo ISD invited parents and kids to Ready, Set, Vámonos! They were welcome to eight elementary school campuses for a special event designed to introduce families to the district’s Pre-K and kindergarten programs.

Ready, Set, Vámonos! is for families with children who turned four or five-years-old by September 1st of 2020 and who are not already enrolled in an AISD Pre-K or kindergarten program.

The district said it gives parents the opportunity to ask questions they have about sending their young child to school.

AISD said Pre-K and kindergarten enrollment is down because some parents have chosen to skip Pre-K or sit out this school year entirely.

Coronado Elementary Principal Ramon Garcia said that Pre-K and kindergarten offer so many benefits.

“The benefits of Pre-K and kindergarten is for them just to learn how to be social with 20 other kids in their classroom. We want them to start building their social skills,” said Garcia.

Families who attended Ready, Set, Vámonos! went on a scavenger hunt and explored the school. Kids also got the opportunity to interact with teachers in the classrooms and take home some new books.

The district said those who attend Pre-K or kindergarten in AISD also receive free breakfast and lunch at school. They also have access to teachers and counselors who support their emotional and academic growth and access to dual language and ESL programs.

Parents can learn more about each program and find helpful information about determining Pre-K eligibility and campus location at amaisd.org/EarlyEducation or by calling 806-326-1320.