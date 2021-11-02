Amarillo ISD hosts public meeting, takes comments, and discusses middle school construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Set for Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. in the Board Room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, the Amarillo Independent School District announced a meeting open for the public.
According to the agenda posted by the district, the meeting will include;
- Public comments
- Considering giving the Community Facilities Advisory Committee its responsibilities regarding “a comprehensive facilities assessment and development of a master plan for District facilities needs”
- Discuss an architect and an agreement with them about designing construction at Austin Middle School
- Discuss and architect and an agreement with them about designing construction at Houston Middle School for the weight room and site improvements