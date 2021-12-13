Amarillo ISD hosts public meeting, sets noon deadline for public comment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District announced a regular meeting for its Board of Trustees, set to begin Monday at 5:30 p.m. in its headquarters at 7200 I-40 West. The meeting is set to include public comments, Christmas music, as well as budgeting and hiring discussions.

The full agenda can be found below:

According to Board information, those who want to submit a public comment for the meeting through email should submit their comment by 12 p.m. Dec. 13 to publiccomments@amaisd.org. Those submitting through email should put “Public Comment” in the subject line.

Board information continued to say that those who want to participate in the public hearing regarding the District’s Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service plan should submit a written comment to publiccomments@amaisd.org by 12 p.m. Dec. 13. Those submissions should have “Public Hearing” in the subject line and must include the name of the person submitting an email.