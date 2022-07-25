AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a July 22 announcement, the Amarillo Independent School District will host a job fair on Tuesday at the AmTech Career Academy, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
As noted in the announcement, the job fair at AmTech, located at 3601 Plains Blvd., will focus on nine different position categories in the district:
- ESD Tutors (High School Graduates)
- $13/hour
- Child Nutrition – General Helpers
- $10.28/hour
- Child Nutrition – Cooks
- $12.06/hour
- Maintenance – Custodial and Groundskeepers
- $12.06/hour
- Apple Bus – Bus Drivers
- $17/hour
- Apple Bus – Monitors
- $9.50/hour
- Human Resources – Special Ed. Assistants
- $13.53/hour
- Human Resources – Specialized Special Ed. Assistants
- $13.79/hour
- Human Resources – AU ACC, AU ECSE, and BASE Assistants
- $15.79/hour
District officials encouraged everyone who is “looking for a great place to work” to stop by the job fair. Further job openings and district information can be found here, on the Amarillo ISD website.