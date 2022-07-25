AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a July 22 announcement, the Amarillo Independent School District will host a job fair on Tuesday at the AmTech Career Academy, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As noted in the announcement, the job fair at AmTech, located at 3601 Plains Blvd., will focus on nine different position categories in the district:

ESD Tutors (High School Graduates) $13/hour

Child Nutrition – General Helpers $10.28/hour

Child Nutrition – Cooks $12.06/hour

Maintenance – Custodial and Groundskeepers $12.06/hour

Apple Bus – Bus Drivers $17/hour

Apple Bus – Monitors $9.50/hour

Human Resources – Special Ed. Assistants $13.53/hour

Human Resources – Specialized Special Ed. Assistants $13.79/hour

Human Resources – AU ACC, AU ECSE, and BASE Assistants $15.79/hour



District officials encouraged everyone who is “looking for a great place to work” to stop by the job fair. Further job openings and district information can be found here, on the Amarillo ISD website.