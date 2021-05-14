Amarillo ISD hosts ‘Fill the Truck’ event for families in transition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” event from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. today (May 14) at Walmart on 4610 S. Coulter.

Described by the released flyer, “Fill the Truck” aims to help transitioning families with school-age children in Amarillo ISD. The event asks for donations of “non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and emergency garments” to benefit the over 2,000 children in the program.

via the Amarillo Independent School District

For more information, call 806-326-3250.