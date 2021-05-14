Amarillo ISD hosts ‘Fill the Truck’ event for families in transition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” event from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. today (May 14) at Walmart on 4610 S. Coulter.
Described by the released flyer, “Fill the Truck” aims to help transitioning families with school-age children in Amarillo ISD. The event asks for donations of “non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and emergency garments” to benefit the over 2,000 children in the program.
For more information, call 806-326-3250.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Looking to buy a home? US mortgage rates fall for 4th straight week
- Prince Harry says he contemplated quitting royal life several times in his 20s
- Police continue to investigate Providence shooting that injured 9
- 9 people injured in Rhode Island shooting, police say
- WATCH: Cat makes death-defying jump from 5th floor of burning building – and survives