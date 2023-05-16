AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Amarillo ISD’s Partners in Education banquet in April, Amarillo High School Senior Delaney Bicknell was named Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Delaney is a student ambassador with the Leaders Readers Network. A non-profit whose mission is “dedicated to equalizing access to quality education.” TLRN provides books, school supplies and classroom reading opportunities to schools in need.

“My entire life I’ve loved to read from the time I was very small,” said Delaney. “I’ve always loved reading and when I heard about Leaders Readers Network, and I realized that not everyone had that opportunity, I realized that I would love to help with that problem.”

Delaney shared that winning the award was a surprise.

“I felt it was pretty surreal actually because when I started working with Leaders Readers Network, I never anticipated getting to that point of being recognized throughout the entire district,” said Delaney.

Regina Bicknell, Delaney’s mom, said although it was a surprise, they are so proud of her.

“It’s very humbling to be the parent of somebody who’s got a heart of gold,” said Regina. “She’s always willing to help someone else. We’re just very proud of her and she’s very selfless and she wants to go into education. This was a perfect segue, perfect opportunity for her to get some experience working with children.”

After graduation, Delaney plans to attend Emporia State University to major in elementary education with a minor in music.

Through volunteer work, Delaney has learned it is important to share educational experiences and passions with children, even if they do not seem cool.

“It’s really important for younger kids to see older kids loving those things and sharing them,” said Delaney.