AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, officials from the Amarillo Independent School District honored Kami Collins, a teacher from Hamlet Elementary, with the Life Changer of the Year Award.

Amarillo ISD officials reported in a news release that Collins was named the national Life Changer of the Year award winner during a surprise ceremony at a Hamlet staff meeting Wednesday afternoon. According to the district, Collins was selected as one of 18 winners out of 850 nominations of K-12 school employees from across the country.

Officials from the district said she will receive a $3,000 prize, which will be awarded as a $1,500 individual prize and a $1,500 donation to a nonprofit of her choice.

“I understand how it feels to live paycheck to paycheck, but for some kids, that is a luxury. I want my students to see the value of education,” Collins said in the release. As often as I can, I share my story, hopes, and dreams so my students know they, too, can achieve greatness with their education.”

