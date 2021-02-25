Amarillo ISD holds ‘Ready, Set, Vamanos !’ event for students to return to classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ready, Set, Vamanos ! That is the upcoming event Amarillo Independent School District is holding to get young students back in the classroom.

AISD said this event is to encourage parents to enroll their students in Pre-K and Kindergarten along with programs that will help them later in life.

Enrollment has been down due to Coronavirus cases and this makes it difficult for schools in our area to enroll new students.

At the beginning of the year Pre-K numbers decreased by 1,200 kids and in kindergarten that number was around 700 students.

According to AISD’s early childhood education coordinator these early years make a huge difference in a child’s life.



“Pre-k is so important but not even just pre-k but birth to five. Those five years are incredibly crucial because that is when most of the brain is developing. We as a district we can start serving those kids as early as age three,” Brittany Hynz, the Early Childhood Education Coordinator, stated.

This event also gives parents a chance to see the classroom and hear safety precautions taken in the school.

The early childhood education coordinator said the district is enrolling students daily and for those who are still concerned about their child back in the classroom virtual learning is still an option.

The locations the event will be held at are listed below.

LOCATIONS :

San Jacinto Elementary

Sleepy Hollow Elementary

Coronado Elementary

Humphreys Highland Elementary

South Lawn Elementary

Eastridge Elementary

Forest Hill Elementary

Sanborn Elementary