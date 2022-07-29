AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District took to social media on Friday to highlight a pair of finalists for the Region 16 Teacher of the Year.

As announced by the district, Tiffany Ryals was designated its 2022 Elementary Teach of the Year, and Rhonda Obenhaus was designated the 2022 Secondary Teach of the Year. Both have been qualified as finalists for the Region 16 Teacher of the Year award, expected to be announced on Aug. 11.



via the Amarillo Independent School District

As described on the Texas Association of School Administrators website, teachers selected as District Elementary Teacher of the Year or District Secondary Teacher of the Year were given the opportunity to submit an online application in order to advance in the awards program. The 40 Regional Teachers of the Year will be considered for Texas Teacher of the Year by a pool of judges in August.

More about the TASA and its Teacher of the Year program can be found here.