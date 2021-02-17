Amarillo ISD has canceled classes for Feb. 18 – 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has announced that classes are canceled Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19.

According to AISD, they are taking steps to help conserve energy.

AISD said local utility providers have asked them to keep schools closed for the remainder of the week.

