Amarillo ISD has canceled classes for Feb. 18 – 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has announced that classes are canceled Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19.
According to AISD, they are taking steps to help conserve energy.
AISD said local utility providers have asked them to keep schools closed for the remainder of the week.
