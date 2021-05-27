Amarillo ISD grad named national merit $2,500 scholarship winner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District announced an AISD grad is the Panhandle’s only National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winner.

AISD said Susanna Terrell is one of about 200 high school students in Texas and only 2,500 students nationwide to be named a 2021 National Merit Scholar designee.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to a release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said AISD.

“Students who qualify for the NMSC, whether commended or finalists, are viewed as top-achieving students by many colleges and universities. These students enjoy a number of benefits, like automatic admission to some elite private colleges and universities, offers to significant scholarship programs, as well as access to honors only programs and classes,” said Tracey Morman, Director of Counseling/College & Career Readiness.

Finalist Jonathan Kelley from AHS was also named a scholar of the College Board National Recognition Programs, previously known as the National Hispanic Recognition Program, which is dedicated to granting students academic honors that can be included on college applications.

Additionally, five students from Amarillo High and two students from Caprock High School were named National Merit Commended scholars. Commended students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, but are considered to be among the top 50,000 scorers of students who took the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT.

The 2021 National Merit Commended Scholars are: Emerson Archer (AHS), Shannon Martindell (AHS), Ali Shinwari (AHS), Daniel Vo (AHS), Noah Wall (AHS), Rowan Holder (CHS) and Olivia Lutz (CHS).

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation was established to recognize and honor the academically talented students of the United States. National Merit Scholars have access to a wide range of scholarships and other opportunities as part of the program.