Amarillo ISD Grad Latest Scholarship Recipient from National Merit Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another round of scholarships through the 2021 National Merit Program has been announced and a second Amarillo High School graduate is on the list said Amarillo ISD.

Jonathan Kelly is one of more than 3,100 winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities for Nation Merit Finalist and receives a National Merit-Texas University scholarship.

Kelley joins 2021 Amarillo High graduate Susanna Terrell who was named a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winner in May.

More than 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Of the 1.5 million juniors entered, only 16,000 students across the nation were named finalists, including Kelley, Terrell, Samar Ahmed and Brae Barnes, all from Amarillo High School. Kelley was also named a scholar of the College Board National Recognition Programs, previously known as the National Hispanic Recognition Program, which is dedicated to granting students academic honors that can be included on college applications.

Additionally, five students from Amarillo High and two students from Caprock High School were named National Merit Commended scholars. Commended students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, but are considered to be among the top 50,000 scorers of students who took the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT.

The 2021 National Merit Commended Scholars are: Emerson Archer (AHS), Shannon Martindell (AHS), Ali Shinwari (AHS), Daniel Vo (AHS), Noah Wall (AHS), Rowan Holder (CHS) and Olivia Lutz (CHS).

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation was established to recognize and honor the academically talented students of the United States. National Merit Scholars have access to a wide range of scholarships and other opportunities as part of the program.