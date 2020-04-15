Amarillo ISD expands free meal service to students on weekends

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is adding to its meal plan to make sure families and students are well taken care of on the weekends.

Starting Friday, at all 16 of AISD’s curbside locations, the school district will hand out multiple meals at a time to ensure their children have lunch to last them Friday to Sunday, and breakfast Saturday into Monday morning.

“In times like these I think it’s extremely helpful,” AISD nutrition director Matt Buck said. “I think it helps limit some of the burden, ease some of the worries that the families have. At this point and time with everything going on, they can assure we’re going to take care of their kids.”

Buck says like most folks and businesses during this COVID-19 pandemic, AISD is learning as it goes. But the most important thing is making sure each student in the family is well taken care of.

“We’ve been monitering are program,” Buck said. “We’re trying to reach out as much as we can to the families. We realize why we have great outreach during the week, we still have families that may need some help on weekends. We figured now is a great time to be able to offer that assistants.”

Families who participate in the Snack Pak 4 Kids program will also receive their weekend Snack Paks.

AISD is currently providing about 13,000 curbside meals to students each weekday. With the expansion of weekend meals, Buck expects the District will hand out 36,000 to 39,000 meals during the Friday service.

Amarillo ISD curbside locations

Breakfast and Lunch Service (combined)

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Monday-Friday

Caprock High School, 3001 East 34th

Palo Duro High School, 1400 North Grant

Austin Middle School, 1808 Wimberly

South Lawn Elementary School, 4719 South Bowie

Ridgecrest Elementary School, 5306 SW 37th

Glenwood Elementary School, 2407 South Houston

Forest Hill Elementary School, 3515 East Amarillo Boulevard

San Jacinto Elementary School, 3400 West 4th

Eastridge Elementary School, 1314 Evergreen

Mesa Verde Elementary School, 4011 Beaver

Rogers Elementary School, 920 N. Mirror

Carver Academy, 1905 NW 12th

Avondale Elementary School, 1500 Avondale

Emerson Elementary School, 600 N. Cleveland

Humphrey’s Highland Elementary School, 3901 SE 15th Ave.

Wills Elementary will be serving at the former Hastings Store Support Center (northeast parking lot), 3601 Plains Blvd.

