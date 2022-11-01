AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board announced a special meeting for Tuesday at 12 p.m. to be held at the AmTech Career Academy, expected to focus on stakeholder discussions.

According to the published meeting agenda, the Amarillo ISD Board will accept submitted public comments before proceeding to a discussion with local stakeholders surrounding recent listening sessions in the community aimed at collecting feedback about the district. Those feedback topics noted in the agenda included the district and its schools, school culture and climate, safety, student programs, and community involvement.

