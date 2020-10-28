Amarillo ISD delayed start Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo ISD Logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to worsening conditions forecasted, Amarillo ISD will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Click here for closings and delays 

AISD encourages people to drive slowly and use extreme caution while walking on ice-covered parking lots and sidewalks.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss