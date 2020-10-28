AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to worsening conditions forecasted, Amarillo ISD will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Click here for closings and delays
AISD encourages people to drive slowly and use extreme caution while walking on ice-covered parking lots and sidewalks.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City crews clearing roadways
- Amarillo ISD delayed start Wednesday
- Fairly Group provides an insurance policy for colleges during the COVID-19 pandemic
- After summer shortage, Texas nursing homes are almost caught up on healthcare supplies
- Griffen traded to Detroit Lions