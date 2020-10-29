Amarillo ISD delayed start today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD has announced that it will begin classes at 10 a.m. today due to the weather. Buses will also be delayed for two hours.

“Please bundle up your pumpkins and take your time and drive carefully.” says the Amarillo ISD Facebook, “Late students are OK and if you decide to keep your child home, the absence is excused.”

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

