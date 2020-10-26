Amarillo ISD delayed start for all schools on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to worsening conditions forecasted, Amarillo ISD will delay the start of school until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Buses will run two hours late. AISD encourages people to drive slowly and use extreme caution while walking on ice-covered parking lots and sidewalks.
Any other weather-related changes will be announced on Tuesday around 6 a.m.
