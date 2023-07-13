AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District said it will be cutting substitute teachers’ pay in the coming school year.

Officials said the reason for the reduction in pay is because they used ESSER funds to help pay the substitutes.

AISD said the pay has gone from $132 a day to $107 with no degree. For substitute teachers with a degree, the pay is going from $137 a day to $112.

“Amarillo Independent School District definitely has all of our employees, our substitutes, our students all in their best interest, and we are always hiring substitutes. We are a great district to work for,” said Paige Anderson, Coordinator of Auxiliary Personnel.

Anderson said AISD is still the highest-paying school district as a whole.