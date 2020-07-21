Amarillo ISD considering postponing start of school until later in August, early September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is considering postponing the start of the school.

In a message to parents today, AISD said students are set to start on August 20, but that date may be postponed until later in August or early September to allow its teachers and staff more time to prepare for the new ways of teaching and safely running a campus.

“You heard in tonight’s [Monday’s] meeting, there is a possibility of taking that and pushing that back, that start date for students to some time, a later date,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis. “We hope to have that discussion made either late this week or early next week.”

AISD added that with the exception of unforeseen circumstances, this delayed start would not result in the district having to extend the school year into June 2021.

AISD said it is still preparing to welcome kids back through both in-person and virtual instruction. Parents will be able to choose which option is the best fit for their family.

“We’re looking for a measured, balanced approach that meets everyone’s needs about getting back to school and about keeping people safe,” said Superintendent Loomis.

The district also launched an online portal to answer COVID-19 questions from students, parents, and staff.

It is called the “Back to School” Hub. The district said it has things like how to register, attendance meals, back to school information, and daily COVID-19 screening guidelines for staff, and more.

To access the hub, click here.

AISD said they are working with the Texas Education Agency and local health authorities to make sure schools are as safe as possible.

