Amarillo ISD confirms 2 positive COVID-19 cases in the district

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.

These cases are AISD’s first confirmed cases since classes began on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The district told MyHighPlains.com its policy is to notify parents with a letter via email each time a staff member or student in their child’s school is confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We know there will be others, so we have created a notification process to help busy parents access information quickly and efficiently.” Amarillo ISD

The district said parents can expect the following steps to be taken for each confirmed case.

Any time there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a school, all parents with a student in that school will be notified via email. In cases where it is determined by the Amarillo Public Health Department that a student needs to quarantine at home, the student’s parents will receive a phone call.

“To further keep parents informed, we’re providing additional tools on campus websites. Parents can visit their school’s website to view the school’s COVID-19 Campus Safety Plan, as well as any COVID-19 notification letters sent by that school. A report of COVID-19 cases for each campus will be updated weekly on Friday afternoons and posted to campus websites. To locate a campus website, go to amaisd.org and click “Campus” at the top of the homepage.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: