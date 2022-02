AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District announced it will be closing Thursday, Feb. 3 due to inclement weather.

“While we can’t know what road conditions may be like in the morning, it is the air temperature and wind chill that concern us most. For our students who must wait for buses or walk even short distances to school, the expected wind chill of -1 on Thursday morning is simply dangerous,” said AISD.