Amarillo ISD classes delayed until 10 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD has announced that classes will be delayed today, Oct. 26, until 10 a.m. due to icing on the roads. Buses will also be delayed.
“Please drive slow and use extreme caution while walking on ice-covered parking lots and sidewalks.” says the ISD’s Facebook page.
As the week progresses, updates to the weather and school closings will be posted regularly here on MyHighPlains.com.
