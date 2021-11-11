Amarillo ISD celebrates veterans in the area at AmTech Career Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District celebrated veterans in our area today.

AISD held events across the city on Nov. 11 to honor veterans for Veterans Day.

One of those events was inside the new AmTech Career Academy and veterans were invited inside to a biscuits and gravy breakfast cooked by AmTech culinary arts students.

The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cafe 21 and the event also featured holiday decorations and an empty table reserved in honor of the 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan in August.