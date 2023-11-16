AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo ISD along with the Community Engagement Department will present a “Tell Us Something Good” award for National Family Engagement Month celebrating families and schools.

AISD said entries must be submitted by Nov. 26.

According to the AISD flyer, parents are encouraged to nominate their kid’s school and share how it excels in family engagement.

Officials said the winning family could receive a $100 gift card, the parent liaison could receive a $100 gift card, and the school staff could receive free Sonic drinks.