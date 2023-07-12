AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District are hosting job fairs on Thursday, July 13.

AISD is hosting its job fair at AmTech Career Academy, at 3601 Plains Blvd., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said they have multiple positions available including tutors, cooks, groundskeepers, and bus drivers.

Canyon ISD is hosting its job fair at Happy State Bank Stadium, at 2800 N 23rd St, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

District officials said they are hiring operations personnel. Positions available include transportation, maintenance, food services, and the custodial department.