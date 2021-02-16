Amarillo ISD cancels classes for Wednesday, Feb. 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD has canceled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

AISD said this is due to the high demands on energy across the state and the ongoing outages in the community.

“After repeated discussions today with local utility providers, we have decided to cancel school for students on Wednesday, Feb. 17. There will be no school for virtual or in-person students tomorrow,” said AISD.

