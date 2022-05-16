AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to propose its 2022 district tax rate, starting the months-long process of approving a budget and ultimately adopting a tax rate.

Amarillo ISD’s proposed tax rate is more than 5 cents lower than last year at $1.0938 per each $100.

Daniel West, AISD’s Chief Financial Officer, said because taxable property values are higher, the proposed rate for maintenance and operations is compressed.

“I think our M&O tax rate this year was 99 cents round about. Next year it would be around 93 cents, between 93 and 94 cents if all the estimations of the values come in like we think they will,” said West.

During the meeting, Superintendent Doug Loomis said the proposed Maintenance and Operations rate was $0.9348 per each $100 and the Debt Service was $0.1590 per each $100.

West said the board will set a public hearing for an official board budget adoption meeting in June and once the district receives its certified values in July, they will have all the information they need to set the actual tax rate in August.

“I think the district has been really a good financial steward of taxpayer dollars and I think, you know, fiscally responsible, we’ve had the same fiscal manager for over 30 years. And I just think we have a good reputation of managing finances really well. And so I would hope that taxpayers would trust us and the decisions that we make,” he said.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com all four bond proposals were voted down by Potter and Randall counties during the May 7 special election.

“B, C, and D are all things that we’ll just put on hold. Prop A included some things that are very pertinent to our district. So we’ll have to just go back to the drawing board and discuss on how we can move forward either with bond proceeds or without. Just have to assess it as we go,” said West.

The four propositions on the ballot, totaling a combined $286 million, included the replacement of Austin Middle School, security measures for various campuses, improvements to Dick Bivins Stadium, a new natatorium as well as multipurpose practice facilities for the district’s four high schools.

West said the budget could change before the tax rate is officially adopted, it all depends on certified taxable values and the needs of the district.

If AISD wanted to put another bond on the ballot, the earliest chance would be in November.