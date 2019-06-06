Amarillo ISD Board votes to accept Renee McCown’s resignation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees has voted to accept Renee McCown’s resignation from the board.

This comes after a complaint was filed against the AISD School Board to the Texas Education Agency.

The complaint is in reference to the board’s decision to not renew the contract of former Amarillo High Volleyball Coach, Kori Clements.

Clements announced her resignation amid alleged parental pressure back in January and was placed on paid leave.

In the complaint to the TEA, Dr. Marc Henson accuses members of the school board and AISD administration of multiple ethical and legal violations and specifically calls out AISD School Board Trustee Renee McCown. He accuses McCown of, “Using her position of power to benefit her two high school daughters,” and goes on to say, “when that was no longer tolerated, she used her influence for retaliation.”

In its response, the TEA told Dr. Henson that after reviewing the complaint, the allegations do not fall under TEA jurisdiction. Since the allegations involve a local employment issue, the complaint has to go through the Amarillo ISD’s grievance process.

