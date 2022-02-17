AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the third time in a little more than a week, the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will reconvene for a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, further continuing the hours of conversation that have already occurred surrounding a bond proposal recently recommended by the district’s Community Facilities Advisory Committee.

So, how did the board get to this point where they are hosting a third special meeting surrounding a potential bond?

Feb. 10 Special Meeting

This process began during the Feb. 10 special meeting, where officials from the committee presented their recommended proposal to the board. The committee consisted of more than 30 community members who attended six official facilities-centered meetings.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the proposal brought forward by the committee consisted of three bond propositions, totaling more than $232 million. The propositions are split up in the following ways:

Bond Proposition One: $175 million

Austin Middle School Replacement – $65.7 million;

Roof Replacement – $40 million;

Exterior Lighting for Athletic Fields – $3.2 million;

Fine Arts Additions/Renovations – High Schools – $37 million; Middle Schools – $7 million;

Elementary/Middle School Gym AC – $6.6 million;

Middle School Secured Entrances – $7.5 million;

Elementary Perimeter Fencing – $1.9 million;

Window Replacement at 12 schools – $6 million.

Bond Proposition Two – $19 million

Stands replacement and an eight-lane track at Dick Bivins Stadium – $19 million.

Bond Proposition Three – $38.3 million

New Natatorium, including a 50m pool with a diving well) – $38.3 million.

The potential tax impact on a residential home if each proposition passed, or if all the propositions passed:

If Proposition A passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $8.56 per month;

If Proposition B passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $0.88 per month;

If Proposition C passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $1.76 per month;

If all propositions pass, the average homeowner will pay an additional $11.20 per month.

Officials state that the potential tax impact figures are based upon three things:

The 2021 average appraised home value in the district, which is $165,000.;

The passage of Proposition Two on the Texas Constitutional Amendments portion of the May 2022 election;

The three propositions being on the May 2022 ballot.

During the presentation made by the committee, officials compared hosting the bond election in May compared to hosting it in November. Officials said in May, interest rates are expected to continue to be low, there would be fewer items on the overall ballot and there would be quicker completion of the district’s immediate needs. In November, there would be more items on the ballot and there would be more time to evaluate immediate needs. However, the propositions may have increased costs due to higher interest rates and inflation.

Feb. 14 Special Meeting

After hearing the presentation from the committee during the Feb. 10 meeting, the board reconvened to discuss the potential of a future bond election on Monday (Feb. 14). Officials discussed multiple topics, continuing the conversation surrounding the timing of the bond election, whether it is on the May ballot or on the November ballot.

Officials also brought forward information about the current situation with interest rates as well as the potential for both interest rates and construction costs to rise in the future. This could cause the overall cost of the bond projects to rise if the election is pushed to a later date.

First, the board heard from James Schenck, a community member, during the public comment portion of the meeting. Schenck said that he thinks the district is trying to force the bond on the May ballot, ultimately voicing his disagreement with the urgency of the matter.

“I don’t think it’s an honest effort in dealing with the citizens. Because this November, there’s gonna be a big turnout and you won’t get lost on the ballot. It will be a very important thing on the ballot,” he said. “You need to get this out and you need to start selling it to the people if you want to have this happen.”

The timing of the election was one of the main drivers of the conversation during Monday’s special meeting. Kimberly Anderson, one of the members of the Amarillo ISD School Board, said during the meeting that “The question isn’t whether we need to do any of this. I think we’re all in agreement that these projects are things that we would like to see happen in our district. I think the question is timing. There’s a lot of things to consider when it comes to that.”

In her comments, Anderson referenced the district’s overall decline in enrollment. Amarillo ISD’s Superintendent Doug Loomis went into more detail regarding the slow decline in enrollment, stemming from situations like the pandemic, declining birth rates as well as the overall decrease in refugees.

“What we’ve seen over the last 10 years is we’ve started to see a really slow decline in enrollment,” Loomis said. “…It’s not about kids leaving. It’s about kids graduating and it’s about not replacing the kids who are graduating.”

Since 2020, Loomis said Amarillo ISD has lost 1,500 students. The district has also seen a drop-off of its average daily attendance rate, from 95% to 90%. These two factors impact the amount of funds the district receives from the state, with Loomis saying at the time could result in a shortfall of around $19 million.

This $19 million shortfall is a part of the maintenance and operations (M&O) portion of the school’s budget, the portion which covers the day-to-day operations, including salaries and other expenses. The other part, the interest and sinking portion (I&S), is solely dedicated to paying the district’s debt off, including the debt which would be created if a bond was passed.

Officials stressed the importance of transparency and assuring the voters that the interest and sinking portion is separate from the maintenance and operations portion. Don Powell, a member of the district’s board, said the interest rate environment is currently suitable for a bond election, with inflation and other rises in costs working against the district if they wait.

“We’ve got to be sure that the taxpayer understands that this is really not applicable to teachers and we’re not doing anything to damage students by approving a bond,” he said.

Anderson stressed that trust and perception are worth a lot during a bond election. She said she was not sure if there is enough time to educate voters on this bond if it is on the May ballot.

“Yes, we understand that I&S and M&O are completely different things. But Texas public school finance, the Supreme Court called it Byzantine, which means overly complicated. There are not a lot of people in this community, there are not a lot of people teaching in our schools that understand the difference between M&O and I&S,” she said. “So what happens when we’re absorbing positions and we’re trying to make up this budget crunch by tightening our belts, but we’ve just put out $175 million worth of bond. They’re not understanding these are two different pots and you can’t cross the pots. What they’re saying is, oh, they have $175 million to spend over here, but they’re cutting classroom teachers. That damages that trust and that trust is critical to what we do.”

What’s Next?

On the agenda for Friday’s meeting, which is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday morning at the district’s administration office, the board will continue to discuss the long-range facilities master plan developed by the district’s facilities advisory committee and ultimately consider taking action to adopt an order calling a bond election. Friday is the last day entities can put a measure on the ballot for the May 2022 election.

For more information about Friday morning’s special meeting, visit the Amarillo ISD Board website.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates