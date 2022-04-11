AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees held a meeting to discuss the proposed $180 million bond that will appear on the May 7 ballot.

Members of the community gathered at Austin Middle School to learn more about the proposed bond and AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis addressed the issues the school is facing and how the money in the bond would potentially be used.

The Austin Middle School replacement falls under proposition A and the replacement is estimated to cost $65.7 million of the $180 million total the bond would raise.

“This school has to be rebuilt, the foundation’s falling in. Built back almost 60 years ago. The trusses on the first floor are rusted out there’s pictures online if someone cares to look. So it’s a $180 million proposition A,” said Dick Ford, AISD School Board Member.

Superintendent Loomis states the school is currently safe for students to attend. The May bond election will have four proposed bonds for local residents to vote on.