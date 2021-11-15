Amarillo ISD school board approve schematic for Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning remodel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The plans to remodel the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning took a step forward today at the Amarillo Independent School District board meeting.

The AISD school board approved the schematic drawing for the remodel. Once remodeled, the building will be used for the North Heights Alternative High School.

The remodel aims to add councilors’ offices and accommodate the Cross Roads Program for all high schools.

“Well it will give addition space for our AP programs and our Cross Roads Programs. As those programs grow the ACAL facilities has more room for them to grow. So that will be an opportunity for those students,” said David Nance, President, Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.