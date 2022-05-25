AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m. in its Board Room at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, and released its agenda.

After accepting public comments, according to the released agenda, the board is expected to discuss a number of items related to employee compensation, property, security devices and audits, and economic development negotiations.

The full agenda can be viewed below:

Amarillo ISD Special Board Meeting Agenda, May 25Download

This meeting follows another, as noted in previous reporting, in which the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees proposed its most recent tax rate; more than 5 cents lower than last year at $1.0938 per each $100. Approving the budget and adopting a tax rate is expected to be a months-long process.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.