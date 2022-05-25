AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m. in its Board Room at the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, and released its agenda.

After accepting public comments, according to the released agenda, the board is expected to discuss a number of items related to employee compensation, property, security devices and audits, and economic development negotiations.

The full agenda can be viewed below:

This meeting follows another, as noted in previous reporting, in which the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees proposed its most recent tax rate; more than 5 cents lower than last year at $1.0938 per each $100. Approving the budget and adopting a tax rate is expected to be a months-long process.

