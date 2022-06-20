AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the Amarillo Independent School District, its Board of Trustees will host a special meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m., in the board room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.

During the meeting, the board noted on its agenda that it will discuss the proposed 2022-2023 budget for the district as well as the temporary shoring project for Austin Middle School. Other items on the agenda included:

Public Participation, Presentations and Reports 1.A. Public Comments 1.B. Public Hearing regarding the proposed 2022-2023 District budget 1.C. Presentation regarding the temporary shoring project for Austin Middle School

Action Items for Consideration 2.A. Consider approving Amendment #10 to the 2021-2022 District budget 2.B. Consider adopting the 2022-2023 District budget 2.C. Consider adopting a Resolution to designate a portion of the District’s fund balance for capital projects 2.D. Consider approving a revised schedule showing Rates of Pay for Stipend Work for 2022-2023

Consent Agenda Items 3.A. Approval of Board meeting minutes 3.A.1. May 16, 2022, Regular Board Meeting 3.A.2. June 8, 2022, Special Board Meeting

Information Items 4.A. Financial Reports (Budget Status and Comparison Report, Investment Report, Medical Insurance Fund Report, Dental Insurance Fund Report, Workers’ Compensation Fund Report and Purchase Order Report)

Personnel Items 5.A. Information Items: deliberation regarding resignation, evaluation, discipline, changes of assignment and/or duties of employees, administrators and/or public officer(s) Action Items: appointment, employment, leave of absence, or dismissal of public officer(s), district employee(s), teacher(s), teacher/coach(es), administrator(s), and/or supervisory staff



The Amarillo ISD Board previously met on June 8 on items that also included discussing the district budget.