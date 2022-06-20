AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the Amarillo Independent School District, its Board of Trustees will host a special meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m., in the board room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.
During the meeting, the board noted on its agenda that it will discuss the proposed 2022-2023 budget for the district as well as the temporary shoring project for Austin Middle School. Other items on the agenda included:
- Public Participation, Presentations and Reports
- 1.A. Public Comments
- 1.B. Public Hearing regarding the proposed 2022-2023 District budget
- 1.C. Presentation regarding the temporary shoring project for Austin Middle School
- Action Items for Consideration
- 2.A. Consider approving Amendment #10 to the 2021-2022 District budget
- 2.B. Consider adopting the 2022-2023 District budget
- 2.C. Consider adopting a Resolution to designate a portion of the District’s fund balance for capital projects
- 2.D. Consider approving a revised schedule showing Rates of Pay for Stipend Work for 2022-2023
- Consent Agenda Items
- 3.A. Approval of Board meeting minutes
- 3.A.1. May 16, 2022, Regular Board Meeting
- 3.A.2. June 8, 2022, Special Board Meeting
- Information Items
- 4.A. Financial Reports (Budget Status and Comparison Report, Investment Report, Medical Insurance Fund Report, Dental Insurance Fund Report, Workers’ Compensation Fund Report and Purchase Order Report)
- Personnel Items
- 5.A. Information Items: deliberation regarding resignation, evaluation, discipline, changes of assignment and/or duties of employees, administrators and/or public officer(s)
- Action Items: appointment, employment, leave of absence, or dismissal of public officer(s), district employee(s), teacher(s), teacher/coach(es), administrator(s), and/or supervisory staff
The Amarillo ISD Board previously met on June 8 on items that also included discussing the district budget.