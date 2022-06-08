AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, the Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting for Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the board room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.

The board noted that while the items in its agenda may not be covered in that order, the meeting is expected to include:

Public Comments Work session to discuss the employee compensation plan and district budget for 2022-

2023 Personnel Items

A. Information Items: deliberation regarding resignation, evaluation, discipline, changes

of assignment and/or duties of employees, administrators and/or public officer(s)

Action Items: appointment, employment, leave of absence, or dismissal of public

officer(s), district employee(s), teacher(s), teacher/coach(es), police officer(s),

administrator(s), and/or supervisory staff

The Amarillo ISD board also had a special meeting on May 25.