AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s special meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard the findings of a recent districtwide intruder detection audit report during the meeting’s executive session.

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas School Safety Center to conduct comprehensive school safety reviews in public schools throughout the state, making sure they have procedures consistent with state standards. The center was asked to conduct random intruder detection audits to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.

This comes after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May 2022, where 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers, were shot and killed, according to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com.

Kimberly Anderson, the board president for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees, said that the audits are conducted on all the campuses within the district.

“So, those auditors come around and look for vulnerable points of entry, and that kind of thing, and, as a part of that requirement, the Board of Trustees has to receive a report every month on the findings of those audits,” she said.

Anderson stressed that most campuses pass the audits with flying colors. However, she said the process is helpful in finding vulnerable points on campuses and giving the district new information on how campuses can be better secured.

Ultimately, Anderson said that it is a community effort to keep the district’s students and staff safe. Anderson also said it is important to remind staff and students of the necessary safety procedures, including making sure that doors are closed and latched shut.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our students and our staff. We just want to remind our community and our students and our staff that if you see something, say something and that we’re fighting with you to keep kids safe,” Anderson said. “So, if they’ll bear with us through the longer times to get into the classroom, the increased length of processes to get into the school to see their student, it’s all for the safety of our students.”

Anderson said that Amarillo ISD is currently in the process of installing air conditioning in elementary school gyms throughout the district so doors will not have to be propped open in the heat, keeping kids safer in the process.