AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees released the agenda for its July 18 regular meeting, planned to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the district building at 7200 I-40 West.

As noted in the agenda, members of the public wishing to address the Board through an email submission may do so by 12 p.m. on Monday. Comments may be sent to publiccomments@amaisd.org and must include the name of the person submitting the email, as well as “Public Comment” in the subject line. Otherwise, in-person public comments will be handled according to district policy.

Among the items listed on the agenda, the Board is expected to consider contract decisions for the Austin Middle School shoring and other renovation projects, engineers for roof replacements and repairs at Amarillo High School and Palo Duro High School, and action items regarding safety and security in the district.

The full agenda can be viewed below.

