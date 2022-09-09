AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its published agenda, the Amarillo Independent School District Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in a special meeting to hear public comments and consider beginning construction on Phase 2 of the Austin Middle School shoring project.

According to the Amarillo ISD website, those who wish to make a public comment can complete a participation request card before the meeting begins, available on the table inside the Board Room.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, “shoring” refers to the process of supporting a structure or building temporarily with props. The shoring project passed in July was meant to cover 37,000 square feet of the over-70-year-old building’s area in particularly damaged spots, although the AISD board was told that shoring is not a permanent solution to foundational and stability issues.

During Friday’s meeting, the Amarillo ISD board will consider approving a contract to begin construction work on “Phase 2” of the project.