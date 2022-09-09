AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project.

Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were previously closed.

Doug Loomis, Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent, said actions that took place during Friday’s meeting focused on ensuring the safety of students, faculty and staff.

“We began a shoring project that would shore up the foundation and we’re expanding that shoring project today, to more parts of the school to ensure that our school is safe and that our kids will be able to go to school, for the next five to 10 years until we find a permanent solution for Austin Middle School, said Loomis.”

Phase two of the shoring project allows students to continue going to school at Austin Middle School as more areas throughout the school open that have been closed due to instability in infrastructure.

As previously reported phase one of the shoring project focused on shoring the foundation of buildings by placing jacks beneath the foundation to provide more support. Phase one of shoring was met to cover 37,000 square feet in the 70-year-old buildings.

With an approved contract for phase two of the project students, faculty and staff are ensured that Austin Middle School is safe and a viable campus for students, faculty, staff and the community.

The total cost of phase one and two of the shoring project is estimated to be around $2 million. Shoring is a temporary solution for the next five to ten years. Eventually, the board said it will have to make a permanent decision.