Amarillo ISD Board approves building for use by Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services now has a new temporary home after losing their building to a fire Sunday.

The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting this afternoon to discuss leasing space to Family Support Services.

They voted to allow Family Support Services to utilize Park West Office Complex Building B. The organization will get to stay there for six months. After that, they will re-evaluate to find out what FSS needs, and discuss them renting the space moving forward.

“As I’ve said before, it was a tragedy on Sunday and since that time there has been such an outpouring of support from the community. From people we didn’t know they knew who we were and we didn’t know that this many people liked us or understood what we did,” said CEO of Family Support Services, Jim Womick.

That resolution passed unanimously.

More from MyHighPlains.com: