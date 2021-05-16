Amarillo ISD begins process of launching new police department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new initiative from the Amarillo Independent School District is aiming to help better protect its students and teachers is underway.

Amarillo ISD’s Director of Safety & Emergency Preparedness, Paul Bourquin said this new department within the school district would increase safety measures across all campuses.

“It’s going to enhance the safety of our schools and our students and staff and that’s our primary goal,” said Bourquin.

Bourquin said they have submitted an application to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

If the application process goes through, the two current staff members in the AISD safety office, who are currently commissioned peace officers through the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, would then be commissioned through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

“It takes away those jurisdictional concerns, so we respond when we have incidents. We protect the schools. We protect the kids. We currently do that, but it really cleans that up,” said Bourquin.

Bourquin said this new department will not change the relationship the district has with the Amarillo Police Department.

“We are continuing our school liaison program, so that’s something that won’t change. This is just something that will actually enhance our response to incidents and things that happen at our schools,” added Bourquin.

The Amarillo Independent School District board voted unanimously last month in favor of forming a school district police department.

As Amarillo ISD forms its own police department, they would be joining another district in the panhandle that also has its own police department, Highland Park ISD.