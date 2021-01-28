Amarillo ISD announces special meeting of the Board of Trustees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Independent School District has announced the Board of Trustees will be holding a meeting tomorrow, at 7:30 a.m.

Due to health and safety concerns, the District said that the meeting will not be held in the Board Meeting room but by videoconference.

The announcement stated that the public may access the video meeting, via Webex, here. The event password is january2021. The public can also dial in via phone at 1-408-418-9388 and when prompted for an access code, enter 146 750 9277. All callers will be muted for the duration of the meeting.

A copy of the agenda packet can be viewed here.

Said the announcement, “Any member of the public who wishes to address the Board on an agenda item through a public comment must submit a written comment to the following email box: publiccomments@amaisd.org.

Public comments must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and must include the name of the person submitting the email. Comments will be forwarded to the Board prior to the beginning of the meeting, and receipt will be acknowledged during the meeting.”